Fireworks sparked a vegetation fire in San Jose's Evergreen neighborhood Saturday night, according to fire officials.

Fireworks sparked a brush fire in San Jose's Evergreen neighborhood Saturday night, according to fire officials.

Initial calls about a fire burning along a hillside behind homes near Indigo Oak Lane and Astin Canyon Court were fielded just after 9 p.m., San Jose Fire Department Capt. Brad Cloutier said.

The blaze did ignite close to a number of homes, but it burned uphill away from those residences, Cloutier said. No structures were damaged, and no one was injured by the blaze.

The fire was knocked down roughly 45 minutes after fire crews arrived, Cloutier said.

The San Jose Police Department is investigating the people who were lighting off the fireworks, according to Cloutier.