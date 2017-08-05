Fireworks Trigger Brush Blaze Behind Homes in San Jose's Evergreen Neighborhood - NBC Bay Area
NBC Bay Area
Fireworks Trigger Brush Blaze Behind Homes in San Jose's Evergreen Neighborhood

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Fireworks sparked a vegetation fire in San Jose's Evergreen neighborhood Saturday night, according to fire officials.

    Published 40 minutes ago

    Fireworks sparked a brush fire in San Jose's Evergreen neighborhood Saturday night, according to fire officials.

    Initial calls about a fire burning along a hillside behind homes near Indigo Oak Lane and Astin Canyon Court were fielded just after 9 p.m., San Jose Fire Department Capt. Brad Cloutier said.

    The blaze did ignite close to a number of homes, but it burned uphill away from those residences, Cloutier said. No structures were damaged, and no one was injured by the blaze.

    The fire was knocked down roughly 45 minutes after fire crews arrived, Cloutier said.

    The San Jose Police Department is investigating the people who were lighting off the fireworks, according to Cloutier.

    Published 58 minutes ago
