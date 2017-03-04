Fire at Walnut Creek BART Station Knocks Out Service

Smoke billows from an electrical station at the Walnut Creek BART Station. (March 4, 2017)

A large fire at an electrical substation at the Walnut Creek BART Station Saturday evening knocked out commuter service between the Rockridge and Pleasant Hill stations, according to BART and fire officials.

The fire, which was reported at 5:49 p.m., was under control just before 6:30 p.m., fire officials said.

Roughly 250 to 300 people from a nearby BART train were evacuated, BART officials said. The fire did not put any travelers in danger, according to fire officials.

There is no estimate as to when service will be restored.

Further information was unavailable at the time.

Stay tuned for details.