Fire at Walnut Creek BART Station Knocks Out Service | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Rain, Isolated Thunder Expected
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Fire at Walnut Creek BART Station Knocks Out Service

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Contra Costa County Fire Protection District
    Smoke billows from an electrical station at the Walnut Creek BART Station. (March 4, 2017)

    A large fire at an electrical substation at the Walnut Creek BART Station Saturday evening knocked out commuter service between the Rockridge and Pleasant Hill stations, according to BART and fire officials.

    The fire, which was reported at 5:49 p.m., was under control just before 6:30 p.m., fire officials said.

    Roughly 250 to 300 people from a nearby BART train were evacuated, BART officials said. The fire did not put any travelers in danger, according to fire officials.

    There is no estimate as to when service will be restored.

    Further information was unavailable at the time.

    Stay tuned for details.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices