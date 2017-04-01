The driver of a Firebird is dead Friday after his car crashed into a big rig at a construction site in San Jose, police said. Robert Handa reports.

Driver Dies After Car Crashes Into Semi Truck in San Jose

A 41-year-old San Jose man died Friday when his Firebird crashed into a big rig at a construction site, officials said.

The driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified Saturday as Bornking Moseley, according to the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.

A 10-year-old girl, believed to be the Moseley's daughter, who was in the back seat of the car was transported to an area hospital, San Jose police said.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation.

Driver Dies After Firebird Crashes Into Big Rig at San Jose Construction Site

The driver of a Firebird is dead Friday after his car crashed into a big-rig at a construction site in San Jose, police said. Sharon Katsuda reports. (Published Friday, March 31, 2017)

San Jose police officers arrived at Park Avenue and McEvoy Street at 7:39 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of the collision and saw the car lodged under a semi truck, officers said

The big rig was dropping off construction equipment at Park Avenue and McEvoy Street.

Investigative San Jose Homes to Remain Vulnerable to Floods for Years

Police said it's too early to tell who is at fault in the collision and that it did not appear alcohol contributed to the crash.

This marks the city's 11th fatal collision of 2017.