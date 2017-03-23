No Injuries Reported in Two-Alarm Fire at Los Gatos Home | NBC Bay Area
No Injuries Reported in Two-Alarm Fire at Los Gatos Home

By Bay City News

    NBC Bay Area
    A two-alarm fire broke out at a Los Gatos home. (March 23, 2017)

    Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a single-family home in Los Gatos early Thursday morning, according to Santa Clara County Fire Department officials.

    The fire was first reported at 5:49 a.m. at a two-story home in the area of West Main Street and Bayview Court, fire officials said.

    There are no reports of injuries, and the house was empty at the time of the fire, officials said.

    Crews are currently on the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
