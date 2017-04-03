Firefighters knocked down a two-alarm structure fire Monday evening in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, fire officials said on Twitter.

The fire was reported on the San Francisco Fire Department's official Twitter account at 5:36 p.m. at 1810 Page St. Fire officials said the blaze was under control about 6: 20 p.m.

Fire officials reported heavy fire burning on the second floor of the structure. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials were asking people to avoid the area.