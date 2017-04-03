Firefighters Knock Down Two-Alarm Structure Fire in SF's Haight-Ashbury | NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Knock Down Two-Alarm Structure Fire in SF's Haight-Ashbury

By Bay City News

    Firefighters knocked down a two-alarm structure fire Monday evening in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, fire officials said on Twitter.

    The fire was reported on the San Francisco Fire Department's official Twitter account at 5:36 p.m. at 1810 Page St. Fire officials said the blaze was under control about 6: 20 p.m.

    Fire officials reported heavy fire burning on the second floor of the structure. No injuries were reported.

    Fire officials were asking people to avoid the area.

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago
