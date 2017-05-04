Firefighters Extinguish Fire at San Jose Recycling Yard | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Firefighters Extinguish Fire at San Jose Recycling Yard

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    The contents of a San Jose garbage truck caught on fire early Thursday morning. (May 4, 2017)

    A garbage truck caught on fire early Thursday at the Valley Recycling Yard in San Jose.

    Firefighters around 4 a.m. responded to reports of a fire on the 1600 block of S. 7th Street.

    Crews arrived on scene to find the truck was carrying recycling materials that were engulfed in flames.

    The fire was knocked down by 4:15 a.m., but crews were then forced to comb through the debris to make sure nothing else sparked.

    Twelve firefighters, two fire engines, one fire truck and a battalion chief were at the scene.

    Published 1 minute ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices