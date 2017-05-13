A building under construction in the Oakland-Emeryville border erupted in flames early Saturday.
Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the five-alarm blaze, which broke out around 5:30 a.m. at the 3800 San Pablo Ave. in Oakland.
Emergency crews contained the blaze at around 7:15 a.m. and no injuries were reported.
There is concern a large crane damaged in the fire may fall, official said, prompting evacuations at nearby buildings.
Firefighters from the Oakland, Emeryville and Alameda County fire departments responded to the scene.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
