The third annual Fish and Fleet festival is set to return to Half Moon Bay Saturday with free music and festivities.

Despite crab fishing limitations in recent years, event organizers say Fish and Fleet was created to spotlight the ongoing availability of fresh, local seafood from Pillar Point Harbor fishers.

"This event is designed to showcase our community, including food, drink, crafts as well as non-profit organizations and marine information booths," organizers stated.

Live music featuring Sashamon, Coast Tribe, Flowing North Water and Pacific Roots as well as local breweries such as Hop Dogma, Half Moon Bay Brewing Company and Sierra Nevada provided by Old Princeton Landing, will be available at the Pillar Point Harbor in Half Moon Bay from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The event is hosted by the Half Moon Bay Seafood Marketing Association, with partnership from the Half Moon Bay Commercial Fisheries Trust and San Mateo County Harbor District.

More about the festival can be found on the event web page.