Fish and Fleet Festival Returns to Half Moon Bay - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Fish and Fleet Festival Returns to Half Moon Bay

By Rebecca Greenway

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fish and Fleet Festival Returns to Half Moon Bay
    NBC Bay Area
    The third annual Fish and Fleet festival, which spotlights the local fishing industry, is set to return to Half Moon Bay's Pillar Point Harbor Saturday for a full day of free music and festivities. (September 6, 2017)

    The third annual Fish and Fleet festival is set to return to Half Moon Bay Saturday with free music and festivities.

    Despite crab fishing limitations in recent years, event organizers say Fish and Fleet was created to spotlight the ongoing availability of fresh, local seafood from Pillar Point Harbor fishers.

    "This event is designed to showcase our community, including food, drink, crafts as well as non-profit organizations and marine information booths," organizers stated.

    Live music featuring Sashamon, Coast Tribe, Flowing North Water and Pacific Roots as well as local breweries such as Hop Dogma, Half Moon Bay Brewing Company and Sierra Nevada provided by Old Princeton Landing, will be available at the Pillar Point Harbor in Half Moon Bay from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

    The event is hosted by the Half Moon Bay Seafood Marketing Association, with partnership from the Half Moon Bay Commercial Fisheries Trust and San Mateo County Harbor District.

    More about the festival can be found on the event web page.

    Published 34 minutes ago
    Rebecca Greenway covers news on the San Francisco Peninsula. Connect with her on Facebook or send an email to rebecca.greenway@nbcuni.com.
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices