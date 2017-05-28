Flames Engulf Car Port in Vallejo

Firefighters managed to control a blaze that engulfed a detached car port and portion of a house in Vallejo Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. at a residence located in the 1900 block of Griffin Drive, fire officials said.

No one was injured, and firefighters managed to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent homes, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.