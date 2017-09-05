Flavored Tobacco Debate in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Flavored Tobacco Debate in San Francisco

San Francisco supervisors are expected to tackle new questions about their recently approved tobacco ban. In June, supervisors unanimously approved a flavored tobacco ban. Since then, opponents have reportedly gathered enough signatures to bring that issue to voters. The San Francisco Chronicle reported the board will have to either repeal the ordinance or put it on the June ballot - bringing big-tobacco into the battle. Anti-tobacco supporters plan to hold a rally Tuesday.

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices