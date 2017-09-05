Flavored Tobacco Debate in San Francisco

San Francisco supervisors are expected to tackle new questions about their recently approved tobacco ban. In June, supervisors unanimously approved a flavored tobacco ban. Since then, opponents have reportedly gathered enough signatures to bring that issue to voters. The San Francisco Chronicle reported the board will have to either repeal the ordinance or put it on the June ballot - bringing big-tobacco into the battle. Anti-tobacco supporters plan to hold a rally Tuesday.
Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 3 hours ago