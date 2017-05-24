Flighty Sheep Gives Fremont Police The Run-Around

A wayward sheep evaded Fremont police officers for over two hours before being captured. (May 23, 2017)

A sheep on the lam led Fremont police officers on a chase Tuesday.

Officers posted a video of the animal merrily munching on grass at the Tri-City Animal Shelter, but said it took them over two hours to catch it.

Police tracked down the wayward sheep’s owner and reunited them after capturing it near Stevenson Boulevard and Blacow Road.

In a case of mistaken identity, Fremont police first said they had found a goat.

They acknowledged the flub with a winning tweet.

We apparently don't know our farm animals very well... he is actually a sheep! #BabySheepGoneWild! �� — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) May 23, 2017

🐐 Baby Goat Gone Wild! This goat eluded our staff last night for 2+ hours. He was just located & brought to the #TriCityAnimalShelterpic.twitter.com/IOWHFUAxmJ — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) May 23, 2017