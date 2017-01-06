Bay Area residents prepare for a weekend storm expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding to the region. (Jan. 6, 2017)

After a two-day break from wet weather, Bay Area residents are bracing for another storm this weekend expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding.

The storm is expected to return Saturday morning into the evening, with the heaviest rain and flood potential on Sunday.

The latest forecast calls for rain totals likely around two to four inches for lower elevations, NBC Bay Area Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri said. Higher elevations of the Santa Cruz Mountains could see more than six inches of rain this weekend.

Rivers, creeks and streams could also rise to near flood stage, Ranieri said.

Officials have set up sand bag stations for residents.

"We're giving them a shovel and the sand and showing them how to fill them up,'' said Jason Hoppin, a Santa Cruz County spokesman. "We haven't seen rain like this in a long time.''

Meanwhile, rangers at Yosemite on Friday closed access to the valley floor.

Access to Yosemite's valley will close at 5 p.m. Friday ahead of stormy conditions. Other parts of the park will remain open, but rangers caution visitors to be aware of ice and debris on the roads. The closure is expected at least through Sunday, officials said.

The heavy rains come as California enters a sixth year of drought, starting in October with more rain falling than in three decades, mostly in Northern California. Los Angeles is experiencing the wettest winter in six years, forecasters said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.