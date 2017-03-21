The tops of cars peek out in a flooded neighborhood of San Jose after Coyote Creek overflowed.

San Jose businesses and residents affected by the Coyote Creek flood are in line for federal financial help.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Linda McMahon declared an emergency on Tuesday, making low-interest disaster relief loans to those impacted by severe storms between Feb. 1 and 25.

"Getting our businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority," McMahon said in a statement.

A slew of Bay Area counties, including Santa Clara, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Alameda, Napa, Sierra and Sonoma, will also receive the disaster assistance.

“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” SBA’s acting Regional Administrator Robert Blaney said in a statement.

Businesses can borrow up to $2 million to "repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets," the statement said. Funds are also available if home and business owners want to make improvements to their properties to prevent similar damage in the future.

Also, homeowners can apply for disaster loans up to $200,000 to replace damaged or destroyed real estate. They are also eligible for up to $40,0000 to replace personal items that were damaged or destroyed, according to the statement.

Businesses can look forward to interest rates as low as 3.15 percent, private nonprofits 2.5 percent and homeowners and renters 1.875 percent. The loans can be repaid over 30 years.

Applicants can visit the SBA's website for more information. People can also call (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.