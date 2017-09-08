Floridians Head to Bay Area to Wait Out Hurricane Irma

Thousands of people are fleeing Florida before Hurricane Irma slams into the state, and many have chosen the Bay Area as their escape. Bob Redell reports.

Thousands of people are fleeing Florida before Hurricane Irma slams into the state, and many have chosen the Bay Area as their escape.

At San Francisco International Airport early Friday, travelers – among the lucky few who were able to escape considering the number of flights out of south Florida that have been canceled – described a chaotic scene at Miami International Airport.

One woman told NBC Bay Area that she decided to come to San Francisco to stay with her son and his wife. She lived through Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and is afraid of what Irma, which was downgraded from a Category 5 storm to Category 4 with sustained wind speeds of 150 mph, will do to her home in Palmetto Bay.

Check back for updates.