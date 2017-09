Known for her psychedelic and cheery exhibitions, Flower Interruption artist Megan Wilson has featured exhibits in cities around the world hoping to bring a moment of positivity into people's daily commute. Now, she's aiming to start a different different conversation about where the city has gone since the infamous Summer of Love. The artists' newest exhibit, "Summer of Love to Summer of Rage and Resistance" debuted this weekend at the Artists' Television Access in San Francisco.

Her larger-than-life murals at the museum are one of many she's created over the past 15 years, as she aims to interrupt people's daily lives for a moment bursting of color.