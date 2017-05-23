A former football player at De La Salle High School in Concord was found guilty of felony sexual assault in Contra Costa County juvenile court.

A former football player at De La Salle High School in Concord was found guilty of felony sexual assault in Contra Costa County juvenile court.

The defendant was 15 years old when the assault occurred after a football game Nov. 18 on the De La Salle campus. He assaulted a female student from neighboring Carondelet High School in the school's parking lot.

Video Family Desperate to Find Missing SF Husband and Father

The boy, whose identity is being withheld, will be confined to Juvenile Hall for the remainder of his youth.