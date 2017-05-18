A 19-year-old woman at the center of a sexual exploitation scandal testified in Hayward court Thursday. (May 18, 2017)

A teenager at the center of a widespread sex for information scandal at Oakland Police Department testified Thursday for the first time against a former officer, claiming the two exchanged oral sex for protection from arrests.

The 19-year-old said she started having sex with officers and others when was 12, and never was arrested thanks to information from officers around the Bay Area about prostitution stings.

Thursday's court appearance marked the first time the woman known by the street name Celeste Guap has testified since she told investigators last year that she had sex with as many as 30 Bay Area police officers -- some when she was still a minor.

Former Oakland police officer Brian Bunton, 41, listened for more than two hours as "Jasmin" described how the two met at a hotel and had oral sex last year.

She said Bunton after warned her about a prostitution sting in Oakland's Fruitvale district.

The victim seemed nervous on the stand as she sometimes graphically described her encounters and conversations with the now former officer, fidgeting with a microphone and trembling when she talked about him.

Meanwhile, the accused officer started straight ahead in court and never showed any emotion.

Some of the evidence came as "Jasmin" read from text messages between her and Bunton, describing how he called himself "Superman" and asked her to text him pictures.

In April 2016, she said she decided to "snitch" on Bunton after she said she learned he was talking about her with another officer who she was also having sex with.

A total of seven law enforcement officers from OPD, Contra Costa County and Livermore were charged in the investigation. Two have already pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges.

A judge at Hayward court decided to send the case to trial. Bunton will be arraigned on felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor prostitution charges in two weeks.