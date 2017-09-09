MIAMI BEACH, FL - SEPTEMBER 09: People walk through high winds and rain as Hurricane Irma approaches on September 9, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. Florida is in the path of the Hurricane which may come ashore at category 4. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Despite urgent warnings issued by the Governor of Florida for residents to evacuate many people have chosen to stay in their homes and ride the storm.

Hurricane Irma is already spiraling winds at 125 miles an hour but some residents like former San Jose couple, Jim and Linda Miller, who are now living in Cape Coral, Florida near Fort Meyers, believe they will be okay.

Most of the people in Cape Coral have already evacuated due to forecasts of the city getting hit hard by Irma.

“When we were deciding to leave or not, we thought well there is no gas and lots of traffic and we have pets and that’s a mess too,” said Jim Miller of the evacuation.

The couple’s home has held up in three hurricanes, including Hurricane Charlie.

To prepare for the wrath of Hurricane Irma, the couple covered all windows with aluminum siding. Despite still having electricity, the couple is also preparing for a power outage and feel ready to camp out for a few days.

Jim says that during Hurricane Charlie, he, his wife and their cats hunkered down in a bathtub with a bottle of wine and a mattress over them. This time around the couple is prepared to do the same.

“We’re just going to cross our fingers and pray that everything is okay,” said Jim.