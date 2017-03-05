Former Stockton Mayor Arrested at SF International Airport | NBC Bay Area
Former Stockton Mayor Arrested at SF International Airport

By Associated Press

    KCRA file
    Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva. (Oct. 1, 2015)

    Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva was arrested Sunday at the San Francisco International Airport, where he arrived from a vacation in South America, his attorney said.

    The former mayor was arrested Sunday as he returned from Colombia, his attorney, Allen Sawyer, told Sacramento television station KCRA.

    An arrest warrant was issued for Silva on Thursday on charges of profiteering, embezzlement, misappropriation of public funds and grand theft, among other charges. He will face the charges in San Joaquin County.

    Silva left for his vacation on Wednesday, a day before FBI agents and investigators from the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office served search warrants at Silva's home and the Stockton Kids Club, which Silva used to run when it was known as the Boys and Girls Club.

    Sawyer said Silva's arrest is not related to the charges he faced in Amador County last year for allegedly eavesdropping during a strip poker party at a youth camp he ran. Silva was charged with four misdemeanor counts for secretly recording portions of a teen counselor strip poker game and providing alcohol to minors. He denied the charges.

