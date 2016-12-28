(L-R) Richard Lagow from Indiana University and Troy Williams from the University of Utah.

It's the Bay Area's college football bowl game.

The University of Utah Utes representing the Pac-12 Conference will duke it out Wednesday evening with the Hoosiers from Indiana University and the Big Ten Conference at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara during the Foster Farms Bowl.

The third annual sporting event held in the South Bay city is slated to kickoff at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available for as cheap as $25, according to TicketMaster.

Utah enters Wednesday's matchup boasting an 8-4 record and No. 18 ranking in the nation, but the Salt Lake City-based program sputtered down the stretch and lost three out of its last four regular season contests.

Indiana's .500 mark of 6-6 helped the Hoosiers finish fourth in the Big Ten's east division and squeak into bowl position.

Those driving near Levi's Stadium may encounter traffic delays before and after the game.