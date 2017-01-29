Arrest Made in Case of Missing Cupertino Man: Sheriff

Authorities got a huge break in the case of a missing 70-year-old Cupertino man Sunday, saying foul play is behind the man's disappearance and a suspect is in custody, sources told NBC Bay Area.

Gin Lu "Tommy" Shwe, a local Realtor and former school board member in the South Bay city, has been missing since Jan. 17, when he left a 24 Hour Fitness in Sunnyvale, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials did not comment on the case Sunday night but sources close to the investigation say an arrest has been made.

Shwe is still missing as of Sunday night.

No further details were available.