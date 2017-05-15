City and state leaders in Contra Costa County on Monday designated $1.5 million to install cameras along area freeways in hopes of quelling an uptick in roadway shootings. Bob Redell reports.

City and state leaders in Contra Costa County on Monday designated $1.5 million to install cameras along area freeways in hopes of quelling an uptick in roadway shootings.

A total of 15 locations along Interstate 80 and Highway 4 in the East Bay have been identified as spots to house the cameras, license plate readers and SpotShotter microphones. The equipment is expected to be installed and operational with a matter of months, if not weeks, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.



Since November of 2015, there have been an estimated 85 shootings on highways or freeways in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. Eight people were killed and 21 were injured as a result of those shootings.

Law enforcement officials hope the new technology will both help capture future shooters and prevent others from opening fire.

"The message to the shooters on the freeways is: 'The reign of terror is over,'" Mary Knox from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said.

California State Assemblymember Tony Thurmond, who represents the golden state's 15th district, echoed that sentiment.



"Let it be known that if you commit a horrible act, that it will be recorded and that you will be held accountable for your actions," he said.



Beginning at Cutting Boulevard in Richmond, the string of cameras will extend east along I-80 and continue east along Highway 4 through Antioch.

