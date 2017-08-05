In the wake of deadly vehicle attacks in Europe, city officials and those protecting the Fremont Festival of the Arts installed large barriers to prevent such an attack from causing a catastrophe at the popular Bay Area event. Marianne Favro reports.

One dozen of the barriers, which are designed to prevent semi-trucks from plowing into crowds, block roads leading into the street festival attracting approximately 200,000 to 300,000 people this weekend.

"It's at an angle so (a vehicle) won't move this unit, which weighs roughly 13,600 pounds, so if you had a big truck coming, it's going to catch the truck at the engine area and it's going to take the whole truck out basically," Jeff Edwards of Fremont Public Works said.

The 12 barriers cost the city of Fremont roughly $500,000.

In the event that an emergency vehicle needs to enter the festival, the barriers can be lowered quickly to allow access.

For roads not lined with one of the barriers, water-filled containers have been put in place.

