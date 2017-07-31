A 33-year-old man in Fremont was arrested Thursday for videotaping a couple engaging in sexual acts and threatening to blackmail them if they didn't pay him thousands of dollars, according to police.

Maninder Adama was booked into the Fremont Jail on multiple counts related to felony extortion as well as misdemeanor counts related to privacy invasion for his role in the scheme, according to police.

The extortion attempt began sometime between mid-March and the end of April while the couple was living in a two bedroom apartment along the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to police. Multiple people, including Adama, lived in the residence.

In June, the couple started receiving messages from an unknown email address, according to police. The person sending the emails, who has since been identified as Adama, told the couple that he had video footage of them engaging in sexual acts. Adama included screen shots of the video in his emails.

The following month, Adama threatened that he would post the video on Facebook if they didn't cough up $2,000, according to police. That price was later raised to $5,000, and Adama warned that he would share the footage on multiple websites as well as distribute it to family members if the couple didn't comply with his demands.

The couple eventually contacted police, and an investigation was triggered. Investigators were able to track down where the emails were coming from and determine that Adama was responsible.

Officials on Thursday took Adama into custody while conducting a search warrant. His laptops and other electronic devices were also snatched. A video of the victims was found on Adama's laptop, and the email account used to contact the couple was discovered on his phone.

An investigation is still ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding Adama is encouraged to call Detective Gebhardt with the Crimes Against Persons Unit at 510-790-6954.