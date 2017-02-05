Fremont Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting

Fremont police were investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening, according to a Twitter post by the Fremont Police Department.

Initially, police said Mowry Avenue had been shut down between Glenview and Logan drives and warned people to avoid the area, according to a tweet just after 5:30 p.m. They added that the road would be closed through the night.

Video Beer Fans Line Up For Pliny the Younger

Later, the department sent an advisory about the investigation.

Further details about the shooting were not available.