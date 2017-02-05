Fremont Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting

Fremont police were investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening, according to a Twitter post by the Fremont Police Department.
Initially, police said Mowry Avenue had been shut down between Glenview and Logan drives and warned people to avoid the area, according to a tweet just after 5:30 p.m. They added that the road would be closed through the night.
Later, the department sent an advisory about the investigation.
Further details about the shooting were not available.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago