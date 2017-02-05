Fremont Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Fremont Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fremont police were investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening, according to a Twitter post by the Fremont Police Department.

    Initially, police said Mowry Avenue had been shut down between Glenview and Logan drives and warned people to avoid the area, according to a tweet just after 5:30 p.m. They added that the road would be closed through the night.

    Later, the department sent an advisory about the investigation.

    Further details about the shooting were not available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices