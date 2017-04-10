Fremont Police Seek Help Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Girl | NBC Bay Area
Fremont Police Seek Help Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

By Bay City News

    Fremont PD
    Kailen Glasper

    Fremont police are asking for the public's help to locate a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

    Kailen Glasper was last seen April 4 in Fremont at about 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Mowry Avenue, police said.

    Police consider the teen to be at-risk.

    She's described as a black female, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 280 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a white sweater, blue jeans and white shoes, according to police.

    Anyone with information about Glasper's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

