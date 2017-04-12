The "Ava Goes" book series is based on the real-life experiences of Ava Coleman-Clark, an East Bay 10-year-old who lives with autism.

About two years ago, Alicia Coleman-Clark’s frustration with children’s literature reached its peak. Her 10-year-old daughter, Ava, who has autism spectrum disorder, loved having stories read to her, but the stacks of available texts had an unmistakable inclusivity problem.

“Whenever we were going to go do something, I would check out every single book at the Contra Costa Library on that one topic,” Coleman-Clark said. “What I realized is that the books were dated, and they didn’t include children with disabilities or children of color.”

For the Brentwood mother, this posed a significant problem. Studies have shown that storybooks describing routine situations can help children on the autism spectrum acclimate to new environments and reduce behavioral problems. Plus, Ava revelled in story time, and it seemed unfair that the protagonists she adored didn’t look like her or face similar anxieties.

“Why shouldn’t she have someone in a book that looks like her?” Coleman-Clark asked incredulously. “It just seemed so wrong.”

Fed up after one of Ava’s dentist appointments, Coleman-Clark went home and hopped on her computer. She printed out dozens of photos taken that day, stapled the pages together, and created her daughter’s first book: "Ava Goes To The Dentist." The 47-year-old, who is also a special education specialist, never imagined that anyone outside her family would read the short story. It was just something for Ava, a pet project that would help develop the young girl’s narrative techniques and communication skills.

“The social stories really helped her, and every time, before her dentist appointment, I would pull the pages out and read the story to her,” Coleman-Clark explained.

It was only after Coleman-Clark had a chance encounter at a supermarket with someone familiar with the self-publishing process that the idea for a series blossomed. Just a few weeks before, she had read a study claiming that 80 percent of adults with autism are unemployed, a dizzying statistic that pushed her to look for projects that Ava could sustain through adulthood.

“I thought, that’s my daughter. What’s going to happen to her?” Coleman-Clark said. “...but with the series, I thought, okay, she can continue to publish when she gets older and talk about her experiences as an adult living with autism.”

Investigative Perk for Piedmont Residents Causing Injuries on the Job

She reached out to local artists to help her illustrate, and within a few short months, the stack of papers that made up "Ava Goes to the Dentist" developed into a glossy book for sale on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble for $15. Soon after, a sequel titled “Ava Goes to the Beach” hit the online marketplace.

Future installments documenting Ava’s vacation in Seattle and her first day in kindergarten are already in the planning stages, with a percentage of the proceeds going toward special needs programs at local schools.

Coleman-Clark, who has long been a fixture in autism advocacy circles, said the feedback from within the community has been inspiring. She recounted buddying up with other parents to attend school functions and commiserating over the lack of understanding about children with developmental disabilities.

“It can be so isolating for parents who have a child with autism,” she said. “You already feel like you’re doing something wrong...So with this, I hope parents know that they’re not the only ones.”

Though the stories are envisioned for children with special needs, all parents can glean something from reading the short books, Coleman-Clark said. She designed them so that readers will come away with a more compassionate understanding of the experience of both children with autism and children of color.

“I wanted to share our story, because living with autism is not a death sentence,” Coleman-Clark said. “It’s just a different path, and that’s okay. If we can do it, anyone can do it.”

Alicia Coleman-Clark and Ava Coleman-Clark will be at Barnes and Nobles in Antioch at 2p.m. Saturday signing copies of the “Ava Goes” book series.