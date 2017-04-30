Full Service: Bay Bridge Bike Path to Open on Weekdays | NBC Bay Area
NBC Bay Area
Full Service: Bay Bridge Bike Path to Open on Weekdays

By NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area
    File image of San Francisco Bay Bridge bicyclist and pedestrian path.

    Folks fond of traveling across the eastern span of the Bay Bridge on bikes or their feet will soon have five more days each week to enjoy that experience.

    That's because the bridge's bicycle and pedestrian path will be open everyday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Tuesday. Those hours will be shifted from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. when May 26 rolls around.

    The more than two-mile-long path connects Oakland with Yerba Buena Island, and it features an outside lane for those on foot and two adjacent lanes closest to vehicle traffic for those on two wheels.

    Pedestrians and bicyclists were first able to travel on the bridge's path back in September of 2013, but only a portion of the path was actually usable because of ongoing construction. The final segment was opened in October of 2016, but the path was only open to the public on weekends.

    Published 2 hours ago
