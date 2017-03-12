Hundreds of people showed up at a San Jose school on Sunday to donate furniture and other household items to flood victims, and dozens more were on hand to pick up those items.

Organizers of a drive at Selma Olinder Elementary School in San Jose said more than 200 flood victims, many of whom lost everything in the flood caused by overflowing Coyote Creek last month, were touched by the incredible outpouring of support they saw Sunday.

Whether it was a mattress or a couch or a table, flood evacuees picked up essential items to replace at least some of what they lost in the flood.

One woman said the donations will help her take care of her family. She said her family is still living at the evacuation shelter at Seven Trees Community Center, and she has no place to put the donated items. But U-Haul offered the use of one of its trucks as free storage for a month.

Any items left over from the donation drive will be picked up by the Salvation Army, organizers said.