Gaels are Dancing: Saint Mary's Headed to NCAA Tournament

The Gaels of Saint Mary's College in Moraga are headed to the "Big Dance."
After rolling to a 28-4 record during the regular season and West Coast Conference Tournament, the Gaels earned the No. 7 seed in the West region of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament bracket.
Saint Mary's, which was snubbed from the field of 68 last season, will face Virginia Commonwealth University (26-8) on Thursday in Salt Lake City.
Cal (21-12) failed to make the tournament field, but the team did earn a bid to the National Invitation Tournament. The Stanford Cardinal (14-17) will not be participating in March Madness.
