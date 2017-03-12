Gaels are Dancing: Saint Mary's Headed to NCAA Tournament

Members of the Saint Mary's Gaels stand on the court as the American national anthem is performed before the championship game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 74-56.

The Gaels of Saint Mary's College in Moraga are headed to the "Big Dance."

After rolling to a 28-4 record during the regular season and West Coast Conference Tournament, the Gaels earned the No. 7 seed in the West region of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament bracket.

Saint Mary's, which was snubbed from the field of 68 last season, will face Virginia Commonwealth University (26-8) on Thursday in Salt Lake City.

Cal (21-12) failed to make the tournament field, but the team did earn a bid to the National Invitation Tournament. The Stanford Cardinal (14-17) will not be participating in March Madness.