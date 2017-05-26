Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations at Apple Campus in Cupertino | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Small Plane Crash in Concord
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations at Apple Campus in Cupertino

By NBC Bay Area

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A gas leak near Apple's new spaceship campus briefly prompted the evacuation of two older Apple office buildings in Cupertino Friday.

    Santa Clara County fire officials said the leak at the campus on North Wolfe Road was reported just after 2 p.m. Fire officials said a backhoe hit a one-inch gas line. PG&E arrived quickly and pinched it. 

    According to sources, the gas leak took place on the sidewalk next to the older Apple campus. Employees in two nearby older buildings were asked to evacuate, but that was quickly lifted, they said.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices