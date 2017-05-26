Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations at Apple Campus in Cupertino

A gas leak near Apple's new spaceship campus briefly prompted the evacuation of two older Apple office buildings in Cupertino Friday.



Santa Clara County fire officials said the leak at the campus on North Wolfe Road was reported just after 2 p.m. Fire officials said a backhoe hit a one-inch gas line. PG&E arrived quickly and pinched it.



According to sources, the gas leak took place on the sidewalk next to the older Apple campus. Employees in two nearby older buildings were asked to evacuate, but that was quickly lifted, they said.



No other information was immediately available.