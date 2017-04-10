Giants Fans Treated to a Win in Home Opener at AT&T Park

Giants fans who came out for the team's home opener at AT&T Park on Monday were treated to a win, and most were expecting big things from the hometown club in 2017.

Many people may have had to skip work to make it to the game, but watching the orange and black beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 made it all worthwhile. Many fans already were talking about another shot at the World Series, and most were just happy that the boys of summer are back.

"Baseball in San Francisco is always wonderful," Ricardo Hernandez said before the game.

Monday was the Giants' 60th home opener in San Francisco and the 18th at AT&T Park.

"It's a new season, everyone is optimistic," one fan said. "We didn't win last year, an even year, so let's start in an odd year tradition."

While some fans have been to a lot of the Giants openers there were also many first timers feeling the baseball vibe in San Francisco.

For the Holcombs, Opening Day was a family affair.

"Start of a new season; a lot of positive plots," said Judy Holcomb, who has been brining her son to games here since he was a kid.

"I was about 5 or 6. It wasn't Opening Day, but I caught a pitch on my first game," said Greg Holcomb, who now brings his mom and his girlfriend to games.

As expected, the ballpark was packed, and every direction you looked was just a sea of orange and black. The commitment to see that first pitch of the season was worth it to some who had to give up a day’s pay.

"You gotta love jobs that appreciate the request to let Opening Day be," said Monica Cruz.