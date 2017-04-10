NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: A detail of official major league baseballs are seen in a bucket during batting practice between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers during Game One of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 13, 2012 in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

Need permission to attend the San Francisco Giants home opener Monday at AT&T Park?

Nearly one-quarter of Americans say they have skipped work or school to attend a baseball game, according to a Stub Hub survey, and the Giants are providing an "official" downloadable excuse letter for ticket buyers attending Monday's home opener.

Click here for the Stub Hub excuse letter.

Twenty-four percent of Americans say they would make up an excuse to get out of school or work to attend MLB Opening Day this season with the top excuse being taking a sick day.

Twenty-five percent of Americans say they would be honest about going to Opening Day.