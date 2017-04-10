Giants Set to Open Their 60th Season in San Francisco

The Giants return home on the heels of a victory Sunday in San Diego.

The bunting has been draped, the grass has been cut and the infield has been raked. It's Opening Day at AT&T Park for the San Francisco Giants as they play for the first time in front of the home fans this season.

First pitch against the Arizona Dimaondbacks is slated for 1:35 p.m., but there will be plenty of pregame festivities as the Giants open their 60th season in the city by the bay.

The Giants are off to a slow start, finishing their season-opening road trip at just 2-5. But they're coming off a 5-3 win in San Diego on Sunday and are hoping to carry that momentum into today's big game.

As part of the pregame festivities, performance painter David Garibaldi, who specializes in creating instant renditions of famous rock musicians, will demonstrate his skills, according to the team's website. The Schuyler Sisters from the cast of "Hamilton" will sing the national anthem. Emmy Raver-Lampman (Angelica), Solea Pfeiffer (Eliza) and Amber Iman (Peggy) will perform their rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The immensely popular Broadway musical is currently playing in San Francisco.

Starting pitchers for the game are righthander Taijuan Walker for Arizona and lefthander Matt Moore for the Giants.

Most gates at the ballpark will open at 11:05 a.m., the Giants website says.