Giants Rally Late, Walk-Off on D'backs in Extras

Jarrett Parker #6 of the San Francisco Giants catches a fly ball hit off the bat of David Peralta (not pictured) of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at AT&T Park on August 5, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

SAN FRANCISCO — Before the bottom of the seventh inning, Kirk Rueter joined some kids on the field and led a rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame.” The Diamondbacks might as well have packed up their stuff and gone home right then and there.

The Giants’ luck turned right away. They scored three in the seventh and one more in the eighth to tie it. Jarrett Parker's infield single drove in the game-winning run in the 10th as the Giants edged the Diamondbacks 5-4.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak against National League West opponents. Here are five more things to know …

— Pablo Sandoval got a half-standing ovation when he walked up to the plate for the first time, but there were also some scattered boos. He worked a 3-0 count and then bounced a 3-2 pitch to second. The second at-bat included a classic Sandoval swing; he fouled back a pitch that was near eye level. That at-bat also ended with a grounder to second. Sandoval drove a fastball into the left-center gap in his third at-bat, picking up a double. He scored. With runners on the corners in the eighth, Buster Posey pinch-hit for Sandoval.

— Sandoval struggled on his only defensive test. He got a slow roller with a runner on third in the fifth and he threw it over Ryder Jones’ head. A run scored on the two-base error.

— Chris Stratton’s first start as a member of the rotation was shaky, but he survived. Stratton loaded the bases in the first for Paul Goldschmidt but ended up allowing just two runs in the frame. Over five innings, he struck out four, walked four, gave up five hits and three runs (one unearned).

— The George Kontos move opens up more time for Kyle Crick, and he continues to show big-time stuff. On a 3-2 count to Paul Goldschmidt, Crick threw a challenge fastball right over the heart of the plate. Goldschmidt swung through the 95 mph heater.

— Hunter Pence hit a two-run homer in the seventh, sending Taijuan Walker to the showers. The home run was Pence’s first this season at AT&T Park.