Fire crews on Tuesday continued to fight a Gilroy brush fire that is expected to be fully contained by Friday.

The blaze was first reported just before 8 p.m. Sunday at 1980 Ballybunion Court and spread to at least 100 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to officials. Firefighters have reached 35 percent containment.

The fire was climbing the hills near the Gilroy Gardens amusement park away from homes, and no homes or other structures were threatened, officials said.

Pam Temmermand, with Cal Fire, said the biggest challenge is the terrain.

"We're working in basically oak-woodland area," Temmermand said. "Pretty steep, difficult to get into."

One firefighter was transported to a hospital after falling roughly 40 feet, officials said.

Smoke from the fire caused poor air quality in Gilroy and surrounding communities, and fire officials recommended residents remain indoors with doors and windows closed for safety.

Witnesses said the fire likely was caused by kids lighting off fireworks, but fire officials did not confirm the cause of the blaze.

Roughly 130 firefighters from several different agencies are helping to battle the fire.