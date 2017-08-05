Gilroy police officers wobbled their way to a dance-off victory Tuesday.

Community members called on law enforcement officers from Santa Clara County law enforcement agencies to display their moves at a National Night Out hosted in downtown Gilroy.

The friendly competition featured members of the sheriff, district attorney and probation offices.

Gilroy's officers initially weren't too keen on dancing, police admitted to NBC Bay Area, but then they decided to go for it.

Six officers — three men and three women — watched the video of V.I.C.'s hit song, "Wobble," on Monday and got together to practice for 15 minutes before Tuesday's event. And they won!

Their routine, which included some popular salsa moves, earned the loudest cheers from the community.

Gilroy police Chief Scot Smithee described how his officers practiced their dance in oppressive 100-degree weather.

"I see these guys out there jumping all around and I think, 'What the heck are they doing?'" Smithee said. "Anyway, now I know what they were doing and I thought they did a great job."

Police also stressed that the officers didn't use any taxpayer money for the time they spent practicing or performing.

Gilroy's officers take the stage at about 4:24 in the video below: