A high school student from Gilroy faced off with thousands of singers in a virtual audition for NBC's "The Voice." (March 30, 2017)

A high school student from Gilroy came away unsuccessful, but not feeling defeated after facing off with thousands of singers in a virtual audition for NBC's "The Voice."

Seventeen-year-old Iseph Dela Merced was a finalist in the hit TV show's Snapchat video competition. Droves of music hopefuls submitted videos for a chance to compete in the digital version of “The Voice.”

Iseph’s entry was pitted against another contestant's video for a spot on Gwen Stefani's virtual team.

While he didn't make the final cut, Iseph says the experience gave him the confidence to possibly pursue a singing career.

"I still feel like I won because this experience was just really eye-opening," he said. "It's nice having a name in the world that's not just among the people you know, but among people you've never even seen before. I could definitely get used to that."

The Christopher High School student says singing has been a constant part of his family. His entire family sings at church, and his favorite artist is Bruno Mars.

"He's also Filipino and I'm Filipino and I identify with him," Iseph said. "Plus, he has a higher voice and when I sing I go pretty high too."

Iseph’s friends encouraged him to send in a video entry at the last minute.

Even though “The Voice” is now behind him, he says he will continue to share his talent in any way he can.

"Singing is very important to me," Iseph said. "It's probably the most important thing in my life."