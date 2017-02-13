After noticing a popular online trend to pair its cookies with different craft beers and wines, some enterprising Girl Scouts and breweries decided to cash in. (Published 3 hours ago)

You wouldn’t find one of the 42,000 Girl Scouts of Northern California at this adult-only cookie event. In an unlikely partnership, Girl Scouts joined forces with a few local craft breweries to host craft pairings around the Bay Area.

After noticing a popular online trend to pair its cookies with different craft beers and wines, some of the Girl Scouts' adult volunteers decided to be the risk-taking innovators they aim to inspire their young girls to be and cashed in.

"There are lots of articles out there on beer and wine pairings with our Girl Scout cookies, which are scrumptious, and so we decided, 'Why don't we take an opportunity to really share that with our community?'" Kymberly Miller senior director of the Girl Scouts of Northern California, said. "We worked with the brewery owners on what they thought would taste best with each cookie and left that to them."

Pairings ranged from Tagalongs with Screaming Hand Imperial Amber Ale to Samoas with Colossus of Clout Irish Red Ale.

Elbow room was a precious commodity at Strike Brewing Co. in San Jose, as a recent event garnered both social media attention and word-of-mouth hype.

"We really told everybody, 'Tell your friends, tell everybody else to come and join us at the bar,'" Miller said. "It’s been sort of crazy, interesting and fun."

While several of the attendees were well-aware of the popular seasonal treat, which sells from Feb. 1 to March 5 annually, Miller said a primary goal was to spread the word about the objectives and behind-the-scene projects the girls were working on within the organization.

"We really wanted to amplify the sales so that we could share with the rest of our community what Girl Scouts really do," Miller said. "We really want people to know what it means to be a Girl Scout, which is a go-getter, an innovator, a risk-taker and a leader, and that's really amplified in our sale - in our cookie sale - and our girls are working really hard for their projects."

Video Silicon Valley Youth Face Off at Lego Competition