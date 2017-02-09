Yes, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has a YouTube channel, as it’s one of only two such courts in the United Sates that regularly livestreams oral arguments.

That’s something many people might not have known, until Tuesday.

Many observers all over the world tuned in to listen to oral arguments made in the now-famous travel ban case streamed online of the court’s website and documented in a YouTube video. Countless others were listening to the live audio as it played on Tuesday, which was also embedded in several mainstream news sites.

The case, 17-35105 State of Washington, et al. v. Donald J. Trump et al., has been seen more than 100,000 times at least county Thursday morning.

No other federal appeals courts stream live audio of arguments, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. And the 9th Circuit is one of only two circuit courts — the other is in the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Second District in New York City — that have long allowed audio and video recordings of oral arguments.

Nearly all of the 13 circuits that handle appeals from the federal courts post audio recordings of their proceedings, according to a GAO report released last year. But most are not live-streamed, and instead – 10 of them to be exact - are posted hours later or sometimes on the next day, the Washington Post reported.

A quick review of other 9th Circuit videos on the court’s YouTube channel showed that the travel ban case was by far the most popular, at least in a long while.

Some other cases have reached 700 views in the past. But most average well under 100. For example, in the case of Stanley Hoffman v. ATS in Pasadena, just 20 people were watching.

The three-panel appellate court in San Francisco could rule on the travel ban issue as early as Friday.