Golden Gate Bridge Median Won't Be Moved For Morning Commute

Three lanes in each direction for rush hour after break pushes barrier out of alignment

By Bay City News

    NBC Bay Area file
    Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge. (Aug. 26, 2016)

    Golden Gate Bridge lanes will not be moved for the Tuesday morning commute because of damage to the moveable median barrier.

    According to a Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District spokeswoman, crews discovered a section of the barrier was broken during the last move at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The barrier is out of alignment and unable to be moved, the spokeswoman said.

    Engineers and bridge patrol workers do not know how the barrier broke, but crews are currently working on the bridge to address the problem, the spokeswoman said.

    Three lanes will remain open in both the northbound and southbound directions during Tuesday's morning commute, instead of the usual four southbound lanes and two northbound lanes.

    Repairs are expected to be completed Tuesday.

