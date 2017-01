Once up by 24 points, the Warriors completely fell apart in the fourth quarter and ended with an OT loss to the Grizzlies Friday night, 128-119, in Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry ended with a game-high 40 points. Kevin Durant added yet another double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Durant has now scored at least 20 points with at least 10 rebounds 12 times this season.

The Warriors dropped to 32-6. They now have two losses to the Grizzlies this season.