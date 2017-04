Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a layup over Noah Vonleh #21 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter during Game One of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 16, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Eying a third-consecutive trip to the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors on Sunday began their pursuit of a championship with a Game 1 contest against the Portland Trailblazers in the first round of the playoffs.

Golden State swept all four regular season meetings and dispatched the Blazers in five games during a seven-game playoff series last season.