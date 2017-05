Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors drives with the ball against LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Trailing by as many as 25, the Warriors roared back after Kawhi Leonard left with an injury and stunned the Spurs in Game 1 on Sunday.

Steph Curry poured in a game-high 38 while Kevin Durant added 34 to lead the Warriors.