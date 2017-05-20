Warriors Pull Away From Spurs, Take 3-0 Series Lead

Stephen Curry #30 high fives Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Western Conference Finals at AT&T Center on May 20, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — Though it was by no means a work of art, the Warriors did enough Saturday night to take a commanding lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Shooting 54.8 percent from the field and following Kevin Durant’s lead, the Warriors posted a 120-108 win over the plucky Spurs before a sellout crowd at AT&T Center to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Warriors became only the third team to begin a postseason with 11 victories in a row.

With a victory in Game 4 on Monday, the Warriors will win the series and advance to their third consecutive NBA Finals.

All five Warriors starters scored in double figures, with Durant pouring in a game-high 33 points. Stephen Curry tossed in 21, Klay Thompson 17, JaVale McGee 16 and Draymond Green 10.

The Warriors were outrebounded 46-42 and committed a ghastly 21 turnovers, which is a postseason high. They offset those numbers by shooting so well from the field, in particular their 11-of-26 mark from 3-point distance.

Manu Ginobili topped San Antonio scorers with 21 points. LaMarcus Aldridge put in 18 and Jonathan Simmons added 14.

STANDOUT PERFORMER

McGee did the heavy lifting early, when the Warriors looked ragged and sluggish, and Durant took over in the second half.

Durant’s line: 33 points (11-of-17 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from deep, 8-of-10 from the line), a team-high 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. He played 38 minutes and despite seven turnovers finished plus-25.

McGee’s line: 16 points (6-of-9 from the field, 2-of-3 from the line), one rebound and one block. He played 13 minutes and finished plus-2.

TURNING POINT

Though the Warriors built double-digit leads in every quarter after the first, it wasn’t until the fourth that they created significant and lasting separation.

After the Spurs trimmed the margin to eight (103-95) on an Aldridge free throw with 9:26 remaining, the Warriors responded with a 10-0 run to go up 113-95 with 7:14 left to play.

The Spurs got no closer than 12 over the final seven-plus minutes.

INJURY UPDATE

Warriors: G Andre Iguodala (L knee soreness) was listed as probable and upgraded to available. C Zaza Pachulia (R heel contusion) and F Kevon Looney (L hip strain) were listed as out.

Spurs: F Kawhi Leonard (L ankle sprain) and G Tony Parker (L quadriceps tendon rupture) were listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night at AT&T Center in San Antonio. Tipoff is set for 6 o’clock.