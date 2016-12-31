Men with Goodwill help unload a car full of donations in San Francisco. (Dec. 31, 2016)

On the final day of 2016, officials with Goodwill gathered in San Francisco to thank their many donors as well as continue the effort to gather last minute donations before the New Year's holiday.

William Rogers, President and CEO of the nonprofit in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin Counties, said that Goodwill has received roughly 800,000 donations in 2016, but that's not the only thing the company is proud of.

Thanks to the generous donations of lightly-used professional attire, Goodwill this year has helped place approximately 4,000 people in the workforce, according to Rogers.

"(Donors are) helping people with barriers to employment," Rogers said.

Goodwill has also provided job opportunities to nearly 600 folks who have a previous criminal record or a limited education repertoire, according to Rogers.