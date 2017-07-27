Google has snatched up 52 Sunnyvale properties, shelling out a whopping $820 million on the acquisitions.

The buildings, which were bought from real estate company CBRE, are located roughly four miles south of the tech giant's Mountain View headquarters, according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal. A real estate brokerage silently collected the properties on Google's behalf, the report said.

In recent years, Google has leased or bought a slew of smaller campuses in Sunnyvale and the company's new properties fill in the gaps between them, the Business Journal said.

The company highlighted its need for room to grow by reporting on Monday that it has more than 72,000 employees, CNBC said.

Investigative Feds Say Oakland ISIS Sympathizer Wanted to Kill Thousands

Once the ongoing purchases have been buttoned up, Google's workforce will be scattered from San Francisco to San Jose. That sets the company apart from rivals, including Apple and Facebook, whose workers are clustered closer together.

In keeping with its plans for expansion, Google in June also won exclusive rights to negotiate with San Jose leaders about a new development that will span roughly 8 million square feet around the Diridon Station. Google partnered with real estate giant Trammell Crow for that project, and has already spent more than $100 million on land in the South Bay city.