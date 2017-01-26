Google's Pixel is Giving iPhone, Galaxy a Run For the Money | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Trump Seeks 20% Tax on Mexican Imports
NBC_OTS_BAY1

Google's Pixel is Giving iPhone, Galaxy a Run For the Money

By Associated Press

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Pixel, Google's new smartphone is challenging Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy.

    The Pixel phone, Google's answer to Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy, is off to a promising start that would have been even better if consumer demand had been managed as smartly as the device's sleek design.

    Mountain View-based Google hasn't released sales figures, but industry researchers say the Pixel has been a hot item since its October debut. One analyst estimates at least 1 million Pixels were sold in the past quarter, even though Google didn't do enough to keep the phone in stock.

    Google can afford to make some mistakes because digital advertising network is so lucrative.

    Alphabet, Google's corporate parent, provided another reminder of its financial might with Thursday's release of its fourth-quarter earnings. The company earned $5.3 billion on revenue of $26 billion during the period.

    Published 13 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices