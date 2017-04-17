Gov. Brown Grants 72 Pardons, Seven Commutations | NBC Bay Area
Gov. Brown Grants 72 Pardons, Seven Commutations

By Bay City News

    Gov. Jerry Brown announced Saturday that he has granted 72 pardons and seven commutations to people convicted of crimes in California.

    Pardons granted by Brown include three people who served in the U.S. military. They reported that they were honorably discharged and promised citizenship for their service but were deported after completing sentences

    for individual crimes committed after their service.

    Brown also granted seven commutations to current inmates. Six of them have earned a chance to make their case before the Board of Parole Hearings, which will determine whether they are ready to be released from prison.

    Individuals who are granted pardons have completed their sentences and most were originally convicted of drug-related or other non-violent crimes.

    Gubernatorial pardons are granted to people who have demonstrated exemplary behavior and have lived productive, law-abiding lives following their conviction, according to the governor's office.

