Governor Declares State of Emergency For 50 Counties

A house was flooded with water as the San Benito County Sheriff’s emergency team rushed to rescue at least 29 people from seven homes early Tuesday because of rising flood waters. Jan. 11, 2017

Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday declared a state of emergency for 50 California counties that were drenched by December and January storms that caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.

The proclamation is designed to provide state assistance to local governments coping with flooding, mudslides and erosion and to help obtain federal emergency funding to fix damaged roads and highways.

Brown's proclamation said the damage has created "conditions of extreme peril" to people and property.

A chance of showers was expected to persist into early Tuesday before a ridge of high pressure brings fair weather through early next week -- a sharp turnabout from the hours of rain that hit Northern California over the weekend and Southern California on Sunday.